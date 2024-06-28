Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Brinker International (EAT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brinker International (EAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brinker International is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EAT has gained about 72.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.6% on average. As we can see, Brinker International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). The stock is up 13.7% year-to-date.

For Industria de Diseno Textil SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.8% so far this year, so EAT is performing better in this area.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +16% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Brinker International and Industria de Diseno Textil SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.