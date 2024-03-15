Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Brinker International (EAT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Brinker International (EAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brinker International is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EAT has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.7% on average. This means that Brinker International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Gap (GPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10%.

In Gap's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.5% so far this year, so EAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gap falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.9%.

Brinker International and Gap could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

