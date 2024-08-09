Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Boot Barn (BOOT) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Boot Barn (BOOT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Boot Barn is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BOOT has returned about 71.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Boot Barn is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carvana (CVNA). The stock is up 152% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Carvana's current year EPS has increased 89.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boot Barn belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that BOOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carvana, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved +8.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Boot Barn and Carvana as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.