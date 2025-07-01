Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Booking Holdings (BKNG) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Booking Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BKNG has gained about 16.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 4%. This shows that Booking Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.2%.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that BKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #187. The industry has moved -14.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Booking Holdings and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

