Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Restaurants is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 214 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BJRI has moved about 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. This means that BJ's Restaurants is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carvana (CVNA) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

The consensus estimate for Carvana's current year EPS has increased 30.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BJ's Restaurants belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so BJRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carvana falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ's Restaurants and Carvana as they could maintain their solid performance.

