Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Beyond, Inc. (BYON) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Beyond (BYON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Beyond is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYON's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BYON has gained about 24.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.3%. As we can see, Beyond is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY). The stock has returned 53.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CHOW TAI FOOK's current year EPS has increased 20.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Beyond belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, so BYON is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CHOW TAI FOOK belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved -16.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Beyond and CHOW TAI FOOK as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

