Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Beyond (BBBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Beyond is one of 201 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBBY's full-year earnings has moved 21.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BBBY has returned about 110.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.8% on average. As we can see, Beyond is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dillard's (DDS). The stock is up 34% year-to-date.

In Dillard's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Beyond is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, meaning that BBBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dillard's falls under the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.1%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Beyond and Dillard's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

