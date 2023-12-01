Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Beacon Roofing Supply is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Beacon Roofing Supply is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BECN's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BECN has moved about 52.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.9%. This means that Beacon Roofing Supply is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Deckers (DECK) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 66.3%.

For Deckers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Beacon Roofing Supply is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, so BECN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +14.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Beacon Roofing Supply and Deckers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.