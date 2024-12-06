Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging BARK (BARK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BARK Inc. (BARK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BARK Inc. is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BARK Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BARK's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BARK has returned about 163.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 32.7% on average. This shows that BARK Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.1%.

Over the past three months, Booking Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BARK Inc. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, so BARK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +41.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on BARK Inc. and Booking Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BARK Inc. (BARK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.