Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging BARK (BARK) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BARK Inc. (BARK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BARK Inc. is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BARK Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BARK's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BARK has moved about 109.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BARK Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brinker International (EAT). The stock is up 47.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Brinker International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BARK Inc. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that BARK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brinker International, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #108. The industry has moved -7.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on BARK Inc. and Brinker International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BARK Inc. (BARK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.