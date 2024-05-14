Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging AutoZone (AZO) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AutoZone (AZO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AutoZone is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AutoZone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZO's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AZO has returned 13.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 10.6%. This shows that AutoZone is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Groupon (GRPN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for Groupon's current year EPS has increased 41.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AutoZone belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that AZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Groupon, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +17.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to AutoZone and Groupon as they could maintain their solid performance.

