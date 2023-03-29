Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging AutoNation (AN) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AutoNation (AN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AutoNation is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AutoNation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AN's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AN has returned 19.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 3.9% on average. This means that AutoNation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tapestry (TPR). The stock has returned 9.6% year-to-date.

For Tapestry, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AutoNation belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.4% so far this year, so AN is performing better in this area.

Tapestry, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #187. The industry has moved -0.2% so far this year.

AutoNation and Tapestry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

