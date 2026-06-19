Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Aramark (ARMK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aramark (ARMK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Aramark is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aramark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMK's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARMK has moved about 44.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aramark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Victoria's Secret (VSXY). The stock has returned 51.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Victoria's Secret's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aramark belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, so ARMK is performing better in this area.

Victoria's Secret, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved -3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Aramark and Victoria's Secret. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.