Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Amazon.com (AMZN) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amazon (AMZN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amazon is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMZN has moved about 72.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amazon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST). The stock is up 418.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carrols Restaurant Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 147.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 45.5% this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carrols Restaurant Group falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.

Amazon and Carrols Restaurant Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.