Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Amazon.com (AMZN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amazon (AMZN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amazon is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMZN has returned about 51.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.4% on average. This shows that Amazon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arcos Dorados (ARCO). The stock is up 13.2% year-to-date.

In Arcos Dorados' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.7% this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arcos Dorados, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +0.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Amazon and Arcos Dorados as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

