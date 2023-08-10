Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Amazon.com (AMZN) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amazon (AMZN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amazon is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 37.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMZN has gained about 64.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.5%. This shows that Amazon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.3%.

Over the past three months, Arhaus, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Arhaus, Inc. falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amazon and Arhaus, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.