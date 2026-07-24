Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alliance Laundry Holdings (ALH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alliance Laundry Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 187 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alliance Laundry Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALH's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ALH has gained about 23.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alliance Laundry Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, ASOS PLS (ASOMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.7%.

The consensus estimate for ASOS PLS' current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alliance Laundry Holdings belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.7% so far this year, so ALH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ASOS PLS, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved -9.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Alliance Laundry Holdings and ASOS PLS. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASOS PLS (ASOMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.