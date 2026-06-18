Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alliance Laundry Holdings (ALH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Alliance Laundry Holdings is one of 189 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alliance Laundry Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALH's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ALH has returned about 27.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 0.9% on average. This means that Alliance Laundry Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Movado (MOV) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 80.6%.

For Movado, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alliance Laundry Holdings belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that ALH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Movado belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved +8.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Alliance Laundry Holdings and Movado as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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