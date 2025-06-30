Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allbirds, Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allbirds, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRD's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BIRD has gained about 49.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Allbirds, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Beyond (BYON). The stock is up 35.3% year-to-date.

In Beyond's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allbirds, Inc. is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.8% so far this year, meaning that BIRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Beyond belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +8.1% year to date.

Allbirds, Inc. and Beyond could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

