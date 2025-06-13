Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allbirds, Inc. is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allbirds, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRD's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BIRD has returned about 69.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.2%. As we can see, Allbirds, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Herbalife Ltd (HLF). The stock has returned 23.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Herbalife Ltd's current year EPS has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allbirds, Inc. is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.6% this year, meaning that BIRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Herbalife Ltd falls under the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.9%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Allbirds, Inc. and Herbalife Ltd as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

