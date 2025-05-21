Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Alibaba (BABA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alibaba (BABA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alibaba is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BABA has gained about 47.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.8% on average. This means that Alibaba is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wingstop (WING). The stock has returned 15.3% year-to-date.

For Wingstop, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alibaba belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.9% this year, meaning that BABA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wingstop, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #166. The industry has moved +1.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Alibaba and Wingstop. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

