Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Advance Auto Parts (AAP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Advance Auto Parts (AAP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Advance Auto Parts is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Advance Auto Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAP's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AAP has returned 29.3% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This means that Advance Auto Parts is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is GMS (GMS). The stock is up 29.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, GMS' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Advance Auto Parts belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, so AAP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, GMS belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved -7.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Advance Auto Parts and GMS. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

