Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging ACV Auctions (ACVA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ACV Auctions Inc. is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACV Auctions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACVA has gained about 23.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.4% on average. This means that ACV Auctions Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Build-A-Bear (BBW). The stock is up 53.2% year-to-date.

For Build-A-Bear, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACV Auctions Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.4% so far this year, meaning that ACVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Build-A-Bear falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.2%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on ACV Auctions Inc. and Build-A-Bear as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

