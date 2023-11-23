Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging ACV Auctions (ACVA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACV Auctions Inc. is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACV Auctions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACVA has moved about 86% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.9% on average. This shows that ACV Auctions Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). The stock has returned 20.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 26.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 47.2% so far this year, so ACVA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, American Eagle Outfitters falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.3%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ACV Auctions Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.