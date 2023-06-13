Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging ACV Auctions (ACVA) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

ACV Auctions Inc. is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACV Auctions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACVA has returned 118.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.3%. As we can see, ACV Auctions Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.5%.

For BJ's Restaurants, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.7% so far this year, so ACVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BJ's Restaurants falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.4%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ACV Auctions Inc. and BJ's Restaurants. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.