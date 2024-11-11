Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ANF has gained about 63.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 26.6% on average. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dutch Bros (BROS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49%.

In Dutch Bros' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so ANF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dutch Bros, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +8.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Abercrombie & Fitch and Dutch Bros. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

