Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ANF has returned 299.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 28.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Expedia (EXPE) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 74.8%.

For Expedia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.4% so far this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Expedia, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +55.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Abercrombie & Fitch and Expedia as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.