Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 110.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ANF has gained about 120.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.1%. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE). The stock is up 78.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Global-e Online Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.1% so far this year, so ANF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Global-e Online Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved +40.7% year to date.

Abercrombie & Fitch and Global-e Online Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

