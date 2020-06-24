Are Record Highs in the Market and Resurging Coronavirus Cases Incompatible?

Two things happened yesterday that, when taken together, ably demonstrate why my stance on markets recently has been what could best be described as contradictory. My advice here has frequently been to ride the wave, to buy stocks or at the very least don’t sell what you already own, but to be aware of the risk of another quite major correction.

Less flatteringly, the view I have espoused can be expressed as something glaringly obvious: "The market will keep going up until it goes down."

That contradiction is because I look at two things when assessing stock values: the current pricing and trends in the markets, and the condition of and prospects for the economy. Those two things are sending completely different messages right now.

When you look at the market, everything is just fine. Yesterday, for example, the Nasdaq even hit an all-time high. The other major indices haven’t quite reached such giddy heights, but they have still made back the majority of the losses from earlier in the year. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow sit just below their levels at the start of 2020.

And yet, on the same day, we also learned that new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. are back to levels not seen since the height of the problem a couple of months ago. Back then, the impact of the reaction to the virus was massive, and that was with a strong economy going in. Imagine the impact if there is another big shutdown now, starting from a base of over 13% unemployment and negative GDP growth.

So why would the Nasdaq, traditionally the most risk oriented of the major indices, be at record levels? On that basis, the outperformance is a warning in itself to some people.

Those people are drawing comparisons with 1999 when the Nasdaq led the way up just before a major collapse, but this time really is completely different. That was a speculative run on primarily low-quality, high-risk stocks, whereas this time it is the opposite. The big tech stocks that are driving the Nasdaq higher offer reliable cash flows, solid balance sheets and business models that are suited to a stay at home economy.

As much as it contradicts the old conventional wisdom, relative strength in the Nasdaq is now about a flight to quality, but that is not reassuring. The Fed is pumping so much cash into the system that some kind of buying is all but inevitable. The fact that that cash is looking for relative safety is not necessarily a good sign.

There is more to the strength in the market than just the Fed, however. First, there is a feeling that human ingenuity will prevail, that a therapy and vaccine will be found soon. It seems that the market has accepted that the virus isn’t going away soon, but that it can still be contained and controlled without shutting everything down again. Even though yesterday’s news indicates that the prevailing view among medical professionals, that a rush to re-open will cause a second, bigger wave of infections and force more stay at home orders, may be nearer the mark, as long as the market believes otherwise we can still go higher.

There is another possible second driving force behind the market, one that a lot of people don’t want to admit. That is the view that reversing the relaxation of rules is now politically impossible, and that the Federal and some state governments will see more infections and more deaths as the price that must be paid to rebuild the economy.

Cynical doesn’t even begin to describe that, but so far, with the President admitting to telling his people to slow down testing to control the numbers and no sign of walking back the re-opening in hard-hit states like Texas, there is little evidence to contradict it.

So, in a way, the two headlines yesterday are not contradictory at all, they are just separate stories.

If the market’s calculation that a cure and/or vaccine will be found before another shutdown comes is correct, then record highs make perfect sense. The Nasdaq’s outperformance indicates that the index’s leaders -- the Apples (AAPL) and Microsofts (MSFT) -- are defensive plays.

On the other hand, if the market's calculation is incorrect, and another round of shutdowns is coming despite the political fallout, a retest of the March lows at the least will come. For now, record highs and a resurgence in coronavirus cases aren’t completely incompatible, just cynical.

