Are RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RADA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at RADA Electronic Industries' (NASDAQ:RADA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study RADA Electronic Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RADA Electronic Industries is:

7.0% = US$9.2m ÷ US$132m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

RADA Electronic Industries' Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

At first glance, RADA Electronic Industries' ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.7%. Looking at RADA Electronic Industries' exceptional 68% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that RADA Electronic Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is RADA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RADA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is RADA Electronic Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that RADA Electronic Industries has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

