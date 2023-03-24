Are Rachel Cruze’s 4 Dinners for Under $45 Possible?

When it comes to saving money, one of the easiest ways to cut costs is by cutting out restaurants and eating at home. Dave Ramsey’s daughter Rachel Cruze shocked people when she posted on social media that it was possible to make four meals for under $45 instead of spending $41 dollars on her family to eat at Chick-fil-A once. After posting a detailed list of what people could buy and the price, people started criticizing and saying the prices she posted were incorrect and that four meals for under $45 were impossible.

Find Out: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

See: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

At GOBankingRates, we wanted to know if it could be done. We did some investigating and found out she was right. At Walmart, you can do four meals for $43.08 using Rachel’s meal plan suggestions and even include some extra items that Rachel’s didn’t. Take a look at the grocery cost breakdown.

Italian Spaghetti Night

Ragu Old World Style Traditional Sauce, Made with Olive Oil, Perfect for Italian Style Meals at Home, 24-ounce: $2.12

85% Lean/15% Fat Ground Beef Roll, 1-pound (Frozen): $4.74, $2.37 for half the pack

Great Value Spaghetti, 16-ounce: $1.12

Mexican Night (Tacos and Cheese Quesadillas)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.