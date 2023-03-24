Personal Finance

Are Rachel Cruze’s 4 Dinners for Under $45 Possible?

March 24, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Jaime Catmull for GOBankingRates ->

When it comes to saving money, one of the easiest ways to cut costs is by cutting out restaurants and eating at home. Dave Ramsey’s daughter Rachel Cruze shocked people when she posted on social media that it was possible to make four meals for under $45 instead of spending $41 dollars on her family to eat at Chick-fil-A once. After posting a detailed list of what people could buy and the price, people started criticizing and saying the prices she posted were incorrect and that four meals for under $45 were impossible.

Find Out: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
See: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

At GOBankingRates, we wanted to know if it could be done. We did some investigating and found out she was right. At Walmart, you can do four meals for $43.08 using Rachel’s meal plan suggestions and even include some extra items that Rachel’s didn’t. Take a look at the grocery cost breakdown.

Italian Spaghetti Night

  • Ragu Old World Style Traditional Sauce, Made with Olive Oil, Perfect for Italian Style Meals at Home, 24-ounce: $2.12
  • 85% Lean/15% Fat Ground Beef Roll, 1-pound (Frozen): $4.74, $2.37 for half the pack
  • Great Value Spaghetti, 16-ounce: $1.12

Mexican Night (Tacos and Cheese Quesadillas) 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.