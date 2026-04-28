ARE Q1 FFO Matches Estimates, Revenues Top on Tenant Collections

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE reported first-quarter 2026 FFO per share (diluted, as adjusted) of $1.73, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric declined 24.8% from $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues came in at $671.0 million, down 11.5% year over year. The top line edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate, delivering a revenue surprise of 0.35%. Results reflected solid tenant collections and continued leasing activity during the quarter.

ARE’s Leasing Volume Stays Active in Q1

During the quarter, Alexandria executed 647,356 rentable square feet (RSF) of leasing, led by 380,687 RSF of renewals and re-leasing. Leasing of previously vacant space totaled 148,734 RSF, while development and redevelopment leasing contributed 117,935 RSF.

Management also highlighted momentum after quarter-end, noting executed leases and/or letters of intent aggregating 276,188 RSF from April 1 through April 27, 2026, tied to the development and redevelopment pipeline. The company added that 72% of first-quarter leasing activity was generated from its existing tenant base.

Alexandria’s Tenant Base Remains a Key Differentiator

Alexandria continued to emphasize tenant quality and cash-flow visibility. As of March 31, 2026, investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants represented 55% of annual rental revenues, in effect, supporting stability in a choppier demand backdrop for life science real estate.

The company’s lease structure also remained geared toward embedded growth, with 97% of leases containing annual rent escalations. Weighted-average remaining lease term stood at 7.5 years for all tenants and 9.9 years for the top 20 tenants, reinforcing the long-duration nature of its contracted revenues.

ARE’s Rental Rates & Occupancy Show Pressure Points

The company registered a negative rental rate of 15% during the quarter. On a cash basis, the rental rate decreased 15.8%. As of March 31, 2026, occupancy of operating properties was 87.7%, down 3.7% from the prior quarter and 4% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was 89.4%.

On a year-over-year basis, same-property net operating income (NOI) decreased 11.9% and 11.7% on a cash basis.

Interest expenses jumped 26.9% year over year to $64.6 million.

Alexandria’s Balance Sheet Actions Are in Focus

Alexandria underscored liquidity and debt-term advantages. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported $4.17 billion of liquidity and a weighted-average remaining debt term of 10 years. It also noted that only 9% of total debt matures through 2028. The net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA was 6.8X, and the fixed-charge coverage was 3.4X for the first quarter of 2026 on an annualized basis.

The quarter included notable capital markets and liability management activity. In February 2026, the company completed tender offers to repurchase $1.33 billion of debt principal amount, recognizing a $366.4 million gain on early extinguishment of debt. It funded the repurchase largely by issuing $750 million of 5.25% unsecured senior notes due 2036 and incremental commercial paper borrowings, intended to be repaid through planned dispositions and sales of partial interests.

ARE’s Capital Recycling Plan and 2026 Outlook

A major strategic priority remains capital recycling to fund the business and reduce funding needs. As of April 27, 2026, Alexandria outlined $2.90 billion at the midpoint of its 2026 guidance for dispositions and sales of partial interests, with $151 million completed and pending, $2.181 billion identified and in process, and an additional $568 million projected.

For 2026, Alexandria maintained its updated FFO per share (as adjusted) guidance range of $6.30-$6.50 (midpoint $6.40). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $6.41.

The company expects occupancy of operating properties to be between 86.2% and 87.8%. Rental rate changes for lease renewals and re-leasing of space are to be within negative 9% and negative 1%. Same-property NOI performance is projected in the range of negative 10.5%-8.5%.

ARE’s Zacks Rank

Alexandria currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like Medical Properties Trust MPT and Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT, slated to report on April 29 and May 1, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at 15 cents, which implies a 7% year-over-year increase. MPT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share stands at $1.82, which indicates 7.1% growth year over year. FRT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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