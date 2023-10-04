Are Psychedelic-Based Therapies the Next Breakthrough in Mental Health Care?

According to the World Health Organization, 970 million (1 in every 8) people globally lived with a mental health disorder in 2019. This number increased by at least 26% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with anxiety and major depressive disorders leading the way. Also, the industry is advancing and consolidating quickly; for example, Cybin acquired Small Pharma Inc. in August. And although mental health treatments and solutions were introduced to the market, many individuals continue to battle debilitating conditions conventional therapies struggle to address. This sparked an interest in alternative treatments, such as psychedelic-based therapies, that could potentially revolutionize mental health care.

Several research studies demonstrated the benefits of psychedelic-based therapies. For instance, a study published in the National Library of Medicine notes that psychedelics are particularly effective in treating mental health as they act as neurological destabilizers. Another study by Johns Hopkins researchers indicates the usefulness of psychedelics, specifically psilocybin, in relieving disease-related anxiety and depression. With an estimated 301 million and 280 million people worldwide struggling with these two conditions, respectively, there’s reason to hope that psychedelic-based therapies may be the most effective tool in the fight against mental health.

Unlike other traditional treatments, psychedelics have better enduring effects. For example, despite being administered in a few sessions, a single dose of psilocybin results in notable improvements that can last for months or even years. The long-lasting effects arise from the fact that the therapy does not only address short-term effects but it addresses the root causes. Psychedelic therapies bring a reflective and transformative experience, a “psychedelic trip”, allowing patients to explore their experiences and thoughts from a different perspective. The altered state of consciousness may lead to insights, emotional breakthroughs, and reevaluation of ingrained thinking patterns and behaviors, resulting in deep healing and positive change.

Shifting the stigma associated with mental health challenges is another reason why psychedelic therapies have become so popular in recent years. Despite making huge strides in this space, patients undergoing traditional treatments still face stigma and discrimination that may prevent effective care. In contrast, psychedelic therapies are viewed as holistic and personalized solutions for psychological and emotional factors leading to mental health challenges. Some renowned personalities have even shared their experiences about the effectiveness of these therapies in their day-to-day lives, which played an important role in normalizing discussions about mental health.

Cost-effectiveness is another factor. Since psychedelics offer a comprehensive solution to a patient’s psychological, spiritual, and emotional needs, they are cheaper than conventional treatments. Naturally, most mental conditions are chronic and require continuous management, which is costly. By offering lasting relief effects with only a few treatment sessions, psychedelic therapies might reduce the need for recurrent and expensive treatment, thus resulting in cost savings, especially in the healthcare sector.

As the leading cause of disability today, there’s a need to address the mental health crisis effectively to reduce the negative impact on individuals, families, and the economy. Industry leaders like Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, and Small Pharma Inc., a UK-based biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic therapies for mental health conditions, are paving the way with their breakthrough solutions. With their ability to achieve enduring effects, target root causes, and cost-effectiveness, psychedelic therapies offer new hope for those who have not found relief through traditional therapies.



Cybin, for example, aims to deliver a more patient-focused outcome, and accessibility by serving underserved populations, the need for which is something the field is only beginning to understand. In the U.S. alone, access to treatment for mental health patients is consistently seen as a barrier in studies. Another common barrier is education and awareness around mental health topics, despite an increase in discussion of mental health topics on social media. Cybin aims to address lack of awareness and education this through bringing together industry experts in both business and science to reach and inform the public.

Alternative treatments are a valuable asset for the 16.5% of adults the National Health Survey’s findings said took medications in 2020 for mental health issues, and their loved ones across the U.S. As this number continues to grow and collective mental health continues to decline, so must alternative treatment options become readily available and accessible for those in need. Psychadelic-based therapies are one such option.

