Are PriceSmart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PSMT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PriceSmart's (NASDAQ:PSMT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PriceSmart's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PriceSmart is:

10% = US$101m ÷ US$968m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PriceSmart's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, PriceSmart seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 14%, we aren't very excited. Further, PriceSmart's five year net income growth of 4.8% is on the lower side. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the low earnings growth could be the result of other factors. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared PriceSmart's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.2% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Past Earnings Growth August 19th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about PriceSmart's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is PriceSmart Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains the remaining 75% of its income) suggests that PriceSmart is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, PriceSmart has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like PriceSmart has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

