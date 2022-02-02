Are PriceSmart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PSMT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.9%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study PriceSmart's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PriceSmart is:

11% = US$101m ÷ US$942m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of PriceSmart's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, PriceSmart's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Despite this, PriceSmart's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that PriceSmart's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 8.6% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Past Earnings Growth February 2nd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PriceSmart fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PriceSmart Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 27% (meaning the company retains73% of profits) in the last three-year period, PriceSmart's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, PriceSmart has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like PriceSmart has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

