Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC Stock?

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kraft Heinz's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kraft Heinz is:

3.1% = US$1.5b ÷ US$49b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kraft Heinz's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Kraft Heinz's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Kraft Heinz's five year net income decline of 18% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Kraft Heinz's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 4.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Kraft Heinz's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kraft Heinz Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kraft Heinz has a high three-year median payout ratio of 101% (that is, it is retaining -1.0% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Kraft Heinz.

Moreover, Kraft Heinz has been paying dividends for seven years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 56% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 7.1% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, Kraft Heinz's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

