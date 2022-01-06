Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN Stock?

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 20%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Shenandoah Telecommunications' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shenandoah Telecommunications is:

2.0% = US$13m ÷ US$649m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Shenandoah Telecommunications' Earnings Growth And 2.0% ROE

It is hard to argue that Shenandoah Telecommunications' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 3.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 16% seen by Shenandoah Telecommunications over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Shenandoah Telecommunications' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 19% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqGS:SHEN Past Earnings Growth January 6th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Shenandoah Telecommunications fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Shenandoah Telecommunications Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Shenandoah Telecommunications' high three-year median payout ratio of 128% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

In addition, Shenandoah Telecommunications has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 9.6% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Shenandoah Telecommunications. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

