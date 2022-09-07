Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC Stock?

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 26%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Natural Health Trends' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Natural Health Trends is:

1.4% = US$781k ÷ US$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Natural Health Trends' Earnings Growth And 1.4% ROE

As you can see, Natural Health Trends' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 17%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 66% seen by Natural Health Trends was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Natural Health Trends' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 21% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqCM:NHTC Past Earnings Growth September 7th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is NHTC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Natural Health Trends Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 491%,Natural Health Trends' shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for Natural Health Trends.

In addition, Natural Health Trends has been paying dividends over a period of eight years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, Natural Health Trends' performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Natural Health Trends' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

