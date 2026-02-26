Are Polymarket Traders Underestimating Bitcoin? Why I Think the Market Might Be Too Bearish on a $150,000 Price Target.

Key Points

Currently, Polymarket traders only give Bitcoin a 12% chance of hitting $150,000 this year.

Due to recency bias, traders are likely to underestimate Bitcoin's future upside potential.

While prediction markets can be useful in estimating statistical probabilities of events happening, they are not perfect sources of information.

Admittedly, the situation looks grim for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. It's now down 46% over the past four months and currently trades for just $68,000. In order to hit a price of $150,000 this year, it would need to soar in value by about 120%.

No wonder Polymarket traders are giving Bitcoin just a 12% chance of reaching $150,000 this year. But are those odds too low, given Bitcoin's phenomenal 15-year track record?

Beware hidden biases and assumptions

The first thing to keep in mind is that prediction market traders are susceptible to hidden biases and assumptions when they make their predictions. One bias that could distort their perceptions of Bitcoin is recency bias.

From an investment perspective, recency bias is the tendency to overemphasize recent events or data over historical or long-term data. The best analogy here involves the world of sports. If your favorite football team wins one week, aren't you biased to think that they have a better chance of winning the next week?

That's what could be happening with Bitcoin. After four consistent months of selling, it's only natural to assume that the selling will continue. That's recency bias at work. Instead of focusing on Bitcoin's long-term historical track record, traders are only focusing on what happened last month.

In December and January, prediction market traders completely missed the rapid decline in price for Bitcoin. They were still working off their recency bias from October, when Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high of $126,000.

At the time, it looked like Bitcoin was a slam-dunk candidate to hit $150,000. So they naturally assumed that Bitcoin would continue its rapid ascent higher. In hindsight, the odds they gave Bitcoin to hit $150,000 were far too high.

Potential Bitcoin catalysts for $150,000

The good news, if you're thinking about investing in Bitcoin, is that a number of investors and analysts have managed to avoid falling into the recency bias trap. Wall Street investment firm Bernstein, for example, still thinks Bitcoin will hit $150,000 this year. That's based on the increasing pace of institutional adoption and the continued influx of money into Bitcoin ETFs.

Moreover, Bitcoin has several powerful catalysts on the horizon that could send its value skyrocketing. One of these is the prospect of comprehensive crypto market legislation finally getting passed this year. Another is a potential decision by the U.S. Treasury to start an aggressive buying program for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. And yet another is a potential decision by China to lift its Bitcoin ban.

How likely are these events? Polymarket traders currently give crypto market legislation a 72% chance of getting passed. They think there's a 26% chance the U.S. government starts buying new Bitcoin. And they ascribe a rather minuscule percentage (just 5%) to China lifting its Bitcoin ban.

Prediction markets can help determine the probability of events, but they are not perfect. They can become an important part of your investing methodology, but they shouldn't be the only data you're using.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

