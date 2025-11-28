Are Peloton (PTON) Stock Investors Happy, or Did They Miss Out?

Key Points

Peloton grew too fast when there were lockdowns, and it's still figuring out a way forward after downsizing.

Peloton has some new products coming out, including AI-powered services.

Peloton has underperformed the market over its time as a stock.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is a prime example of a stock that looked like the next big thing before it flopped.

It went public at the end of 2019, just before a global pandemic kept people out of the gym, and sales skyrocketed. But when gyms opened and demand waned, Peloton scrambled to downsize from all of the building it had done to meet rising demand.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's still recovering from the aftermath, and its stock has reflected this journey over the past few years.

What's happening at Peloton

Peloton is known for its connected fitness equipment and subscriptions. It made a name for itself as a premium exercise company, and was well positioned for success when fitness enthusiasts needed new options under lockdown orders.

However, that did not continue post-lockdowns. People went back to the gym, and demand dried up. The company has since been trying many different tactics to reignite interest and sales, from forging partnerships with wellness centers and corporations to acquiring other companies to offering rentals, and several others. However, sales are still declining. In the 2026 fiscal first quarter (ended Sept. 30), sales were down 6% from last year.

Softer metrics have also been disappointing. Members were down 2% from last year in the quarter, as were paid connected fitness subscriptions.

One area where the company has improved is cost-cutting and profitability. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 2% from last year in the quarter, and net income was $14 million.

The company has cycled through several CEOs over the past few years, and current CEO Peter Stern has unveiled a growth strategy with a new line of equipment, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered products and services that can customize routines and help users work out better.

Peloton stock continues to fall

If you'd bought and sold at the right time, you might have made money on an investment in Peloton stock. However, for much of its time on the market, Peloton stock has underperformed the S&P 500.

Stock/Index 1-Year Total Returns 3-Year Total Returns 5-Year Total Returns Peloton (30%) (33%) (94%) S&P 500 14% 76% 101%

You might have said that Peloton's debut on the stock market right before the pandemic was fortuitous, but at this point, it's clear that it didn't really help the company. Instead of a more natural progression, Peloton grew too quickly for management to handle, and it's still figuring out a way forward.

I'm not convinced that investors should give up on Peloton altogether, but I'm also not convinced that now is the right time to buy. Peloton is still in the figuring-it-out stage, and investors should probably wait until there's more definitive progress before deciding that Peloton stock is a solid long-term investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.