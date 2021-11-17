Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock?

Investors in Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 21, 2022 $80.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Bed Bath & Beyond shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Retail - Miscellaneous industry that ranks in the Top 43% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 30 days, one analyst has increased the earnings estimate for the current quarter, while one has dropped the estimate. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from 5 cents per share to 3 cents in that period.



Given the way analysts feel about Bed Bath & Beyond right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.