Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Stock?

Investors in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 17, 2025 $17.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Medical Services industry that ranks in the Bottom 32% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, two analysts have increased their estimate for the current quarter, while none have revised their estimate downwards. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter to move from 23 cents per share to 24 cents in the same time period.

Given the way analysts feel about BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Often times, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

