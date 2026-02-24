Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Allegiant Stock?

Investors in Allegiant Travel Company ALGT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 17, 2026 $25.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Allegiant, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Allegiant is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Transportation - Airline Industry that ranks in the Top 12% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, three analysts have increased their estimates for the current quarter, while none have revised their estimates downward. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter to move from $2.32 per share to $3.06 in the same time period.

Given the way analysts feel about Allegiant now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Often times, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

