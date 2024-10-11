Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Western Midstream Partners (WES) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Western Midstream (WES) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Western Midstream is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Western Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WES' full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, WES has gained about 34.7% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.6%. As we can see, Western Midstream is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB). The stock is up 42% year-to-date.

In Williams Companies, Inc. (The)'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Western Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 47.1% so far this year, meaning that WES is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The), however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved +23.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Western Midstream and Williams Companies, Inc. (The). These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.