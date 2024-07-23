Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Vaalco Energy (EGY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Vaalco Energy (EGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Vaalco Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY's full-year earnings has moved 135% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EGY has returned 54.1% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. As we can see, Vaalco Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Oneok Inc. (OKE). The stock has returned 20.2% year-to-date.

For Oneok Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vaalco Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.9% this year, meaning that EGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Oneok Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.6%.

Vaalco Energy and Oneok Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

