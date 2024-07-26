Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging TXO Partners LP (TXO) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is TXO Partners LP (TXO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

TXO Partners LP is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXO's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TXO has moved about 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.7% on average. This means that TXO Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Western Midstream (WES). The stock is up 36.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Western Midstream's current year EPS has increased 18.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, TXO Partners LP belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.5% so far this year, so TXO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Western Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +32% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track TXO Partners LP and Western Midstream. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

