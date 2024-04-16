Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Texas Pacific Land (TPL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Texas Pacific is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Texas Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPL's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TPL has returned about 11.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 8.7% on average. This shows that Texas Pacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Weatherford (WFRD). The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.

In Weatherford's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Texas Pacific belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.4% so far this year, so TPL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Weatherford belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved +3.7% year to date.

Texas Pacific and Weatherford could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.