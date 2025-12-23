Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Suncor Energy (SU) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Suncor Energy (SU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Suncor Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SU has gained about 20.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Suncor Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Valero Energy (VLO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.4%.

For Valero Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Suncor Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.6% this year, meaning that SU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Valero Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Suncor Energy and Valero Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

