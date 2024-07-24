Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging SM Energy (SM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has SM Energy (SM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SM Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SM Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM's full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SM has moved about 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.4%. This means that SM Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

TC Energy (TRP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.9%.

Over the past three months, TC Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SM Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, so SM is performing better in this area.

TC Energy, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #186. The industry has moved +30% so far this year.

SM Energy and TC Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

