Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Repsol (REPYY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Repsol SA (REPYY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Repsol SA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Repsol SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REPYY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, REPYY has moved about 53.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.6%. As we can see, Repsol SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 106%.

For Canadian Solar, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Repsol SA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.4% so far this year, so REPYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Canadian Solar, however, belongs to the Solar industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +32.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Repsol SA and Canadian Solar as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

